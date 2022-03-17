Ever since they went from being longtime friends to a red-hot romantic couple in early 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been very open about sharing their passionate PDA. They’ve shared some of the most sizzling kisses that fans just can’t get enough of.

The pair set the bar so high with one of their earliest makeout photos that Kourtney shared with fans. Her April 26, 2021, Instagram shapshot showed just how deeply serious the two had become and that their passion was off the charts. While on a vacation in the Utah desert, Kourtney was seen from behind in a white thong bikini with her legs wrapped around Travis’ waist, as he held onto her bare behind and the two passionately kissed.

Kourt captioned the photo, “Just like Heaven” and the amount of intense physical heat that she and Travis generated was unmatched compared to her previous relationships. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer were madly in love, had a deep physical and emotional connection and wanted the world to know about it!

The couple have proven ever since that the amount of passion they feel towards one another is nearly unmatched when it compares to other celebrity couples. Their first big trip aboard in August 2021 provided plenty of “amore” moments as the twosome toured Italy. The way Travis showed such intimacy by holding Kourtney’s face in his hands while he planted kisses on her proved how the two simply couldn’t get enough of each other.

Travis and Kourtney shared several hot makeout sessions in full view of the paparazzi and fans while visiting Venice and had more personal yet equally hot kisses as they laid aboard a yacht traveling along the Amalfi Coast. Photos showing the pair’s mad love set the stage for their red carpet debut as a couple at the September 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and it was a night for the ages!

Kourtney smoldered in a little black leather dress as rocker Travis posed so proudly with his girlfriend. Their wild feelings sent them into a red carpet kissing session, where the two had no issue with openly using tongue for their PDA in front of a wall of event paparazzi. By the following month, their whirlwind romance became an engagement, when Travis proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, on October 17, 2021.

The romance hasn’t stopped even though the pair are now planning a wedding. Be it intense lip-locks in a pool or smooches while on a beach getaway, Travis and Kourtney’s kisses just keep getting sexier!

Scroll down for photos of Travis and Kourtney’s hottest kissing moments.