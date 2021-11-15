For anyone who has kept up with the Kardashians over the years, Simon Huck has been a familiar face, both on the family’s reality show and on the various members’ personal Instagram pages. To learn more about Simon, including his job and net worth, keep reading.

What Is Simon Huck’s Job?

Simon began his career in public relations working for high profile New York City-based rep Lizzie Grubman in 2005. One of his first major projects was coordinating Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ White Party in the Hamptons. He joined Command PR in 2006, rising to take on a partnership role four years later. He bought out Kim Kardashian‘s longtime BFF Jonathan Cheban‘s share of the company in 2013, making him the principal owner. Simon relaunched the company as Command Entertainment Group in 2017, and according to a January 2018 profile in New York Times Style, it reps more than 100 brands annually.

How Does Simon Know The Kardashians?

Simon was once close friends and business partners with Kim’s BFF, Jonathan Cheban, working with him at Command PR. He then grew tight with other members of the Kardashian family and appeared on episodes of their E! reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the 2018 NYT profile on Simon, Kim gushed of her close friend, “He’s the definition of loyal. I feel like you need to surround yourself with people who make you laugh and keep your spirit alive as you grow and evolve.”

Simon frequently pops up in social media posts with the Kardashian sisters. In August 2020, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of the pair relaxing together in the pool of her mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate. He also vacationed with Kourt when she went yachting in the Mediterranean 2019, showing up in her Instagram photos from the trip.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

What Is Simon’s Net Worth?

Simon has been very successful in the public relations business, and is worth an estimated $10 million as of 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Has Simon Ever Had His Own Reality TV Show?

Thanks to their Kardashian ties, Simon and Jonathan got their own E! reality show in 2010 called The Spin Crowd. It followed the pair’s public relations work with high profile celebrities, brands and events at Command PR and was produced by Kim. Simon has made numerous appearances on KUWTK and appeared on the show’s spinoffs, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

Is Simon Married?

The PR guru tied the knot with his longtime boyfriend, Phil Riportella, on November 13, 2021, at the Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in January 2020, when Simon proposed to Phil on the beach in Montauk, New York. Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were all in attendance at the nuptials, along with Kourt’s fiancé, Travis Barker. Proving how Simon is a popular and well-connected man among celebrities, other high-profile guests included John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Bieber, TikTok star Addison Rae, Olivia Culpo and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.