Wedding weekend! Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker attended Simon Huck’s and Phil Riportella’s rehearsal dinner, marriage ceremony and wedding reception together.

Like the good friend she is, Kim, 41, gave a hilarious yet heartwarming speech at the couple’s pre-wedding event on Friday, November 12.

“It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding,” the Skims founder said in her speech, in a video uploaded by friend Tracy Romulus on her Instagram Stories. “I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding.”

Kim’s cheeky comment referred to her second short-lived marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, whom she separated from after 72 days. The two finalized their divorce in 2013.

“I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice I’m gonna give you guys tonight,” Kim added in the toast.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made her speech amid the drama between her and her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Nearly eight months after filing for divorce in February, Kim seemed to be able to build an amicable relationship with the “Jesus Walks” rapper as the two were spotted having dinner together at Nobu Malibu on September 30. One week later, photos obtained by TMZ surfaced online of her and Kanye, 44, leaving a hotel in New York City on October 9 — the same day Kim made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Ye wasn’t too happy about Kim’s playful SNL monologue, as she joked about their separation.

“When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality,” Kim joked. “I know that sounds mean but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth.”

One month later, the “Praise God” artist reacted to the joke during an episode of N.O.R.E & DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast on November 4.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.” Kanye said. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together.”

Despite the ongoing drama, it seemed Kim had fun with her sisters and Travis, 46, while celebrating Simon, 38, and his husband at the wedding the next day on Saturday, November 13.

Kourtney, 42, will also be saying “I do” in the future, as she announced her engagement to the Blink-182 drummer on October 17 via Instagram. “Forever,” the Poosh founder captioned the romantic photo of her and Travis embracing, surrounded by countless red roses and candles.

