The Kardashian-Jenners Look Gorgeous Without Makeup: See Photos of Kylie, Kim, Khloe and More!

Fresh-faced ladies! The Kardashian-Jenners are frequently seen in full-glam makeup. In fact, Kylie and Kim even have their own cosmetics lines. However, the makeup moguls and sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kendall all look equally gorgeous with no makeup on at all.

Although Kourtney frequently wows fans on the red carpet and social media photos where she’s in full makeup, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star feels most beautiful when she’s “natural.”

“I love having no makeup on, [with] clean, fresh hair and skin, after a bath. Just natural me,” she previously told People in 2020.

The Poosh founder also spoke at Environmental Working Group’s CleanCon event the same year about how she wants to help create “clean beauty laws” so no one has to “worry about how toxic our personal care products are.”

“It affects everyone, not just makeup-wearing people,” she explained at the time. “From babies and children to every person who uses deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner and lotion. In my opinion, it is a much larger issue than it gets attention for.”

Although Kourtney may not wear makeup every day, she definitely loves spoiling herself with beauty products that help her self-care routine, especially while staying home more amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel that it’s been so necessary during this time to give ourselves some extra love, like baths, masking, workouts and writing,” the mom of three said. “When quarantine began and everything closed down, I actually really loved my eyebrows thicker and more natural, not so done looking, which I have since continued [doing] and love.”

On the other hand, Kylie is extremely passionate about makeup, which led her to create Kylie Cosmetics. Her empire has made her almost a billionaire, but the Life of Kylie star admitted she didn’t expect her company to explode the way it did.

“I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks,” Kylie explained during an interview with Elle in 2019. “It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt. Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!”

