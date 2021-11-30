Keeping Up With the Kardashians … Shoe Size! Here’s What Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and More Wear

Considering they’re from the same family, the Kardashians all have different shoe sizes.

Luckily, the sisters don’t need to worry about sharing footwear. A source told Life & Style exclusively Kylie Jenner spares no expense when it comes to the designer duds in her closet.

“While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider divulged, adding that price really isn’t an object for the almost-billionaire. “She spends at least $300,000 on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

In 2018, she posted an Instagram photo of her handbag closet, which contained an estimated $250,000 worth of designer purses at the time. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now,” the source continued. “While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful.”

As for her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have full-blown rooms to house their wardrobes. Not to mention, everything from sneakers to high heels is organized by color.

Most recently, the Skims founder made quite the shoe statement. On Sunday, November 28, Kim stepped out —literally — wearing checkered Vans rather than her usual Yeezy’s while leaving Dave & Busters with her eldest kids, North and Saint West.

The trio held hands while crossing the street dressed in casual wear. The reality star sported a black T-shirt, sweatpants and hoodie with a matching face mask and sunglasses, and her children wore graphic tees and shorts.

In Touch confirmed in early November the KKW Beauty mogul and Pete Davidson are dating, and she has seemingly adopted his laid-back sense of style.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” an insider told the outlet. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.” The source added, “She’s not overthinking things at this point. It’s so early. All she knows right now is he’s a sweetheart.”

Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West, the founder of Yeezy, in February 2021.

Coincidence? We think not!

Keep scrolling to see what size shoes the Kardashians wear.