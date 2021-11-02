Whoops! Kim Kardashian narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction while wearing a dress from her new Skims x Fendi collaboration minutes before she took the stage at the Wall Street Journal Awards in New York City on Monday, November 1.

“Thank you to Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, could be seen saying in videos circulating on social media, referring to the Fendi designer, who was in the audience. “Thank god I had SKIMS on or this would have been a very different kind of show tonight.”

The KKW Beauty founder wore a dark brown leather dress from her new collection, which she showed off via Instagram earlier that day. The ankle-length dress comes in a variety of brown shades and features criss crossed fabric across the chest and a zipper that goes all the way down the back. Kim paired her look with snake-skinned boots, long gloves and Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

The reality star reflected on her career while being honored at the awards event. “I just remember 15 years ago, when I was starting my career, I could have never dreamed that I would have been getting an innovator award for brands,” she said. “Back in the day, I would have been the face of any brand, if they would have asked me.”

In addition to the big moves in her career, Kim has also made headlines for her love life after filing for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February.

The KKW Fragrance founder was photographed holding hands with comedian Pete Davidson while riding a roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm in California on October 30.

Despite sparking romance rumors, a source told Life & Style Kim and the Saturday Night Live funnyman, 27, are just friends.

“They connected on SNL. It’s more of a cool friendship, they talk about a lot of stuff, especially the current dating scene,” the insider explained, adding that they’re “definitely in the friend zone.” Kim appeared on the October 9 episode of the sketch show and shared a kiss with Pete on stage during one of their scenes together.

“I could see Pete fixing Kim up with one of his friends, and vice versa; she wants him to settle down,” the insider continued. “They seem like an odd couple, even for friends, but that’s what everyone thought about Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis [Barker] and look at them now.”