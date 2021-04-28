Here comes the bride … ? Longtime Kardashian BFF Tracy Romulus hinted that Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, might be ready to walk down the aisle. “Can we start wedding planning yet? You guys are the cutest,” KKW Brand’s Chief Marketing Officer commented on a Tuesday, April 27, Instagram post of the pair.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, shared several intimate snapshots with the Poosh.com founder, 42, from their recent trip to Utah. “Anywhere with you,” Travis captioned the photos. “EVERYWHERE,” Kourtney replied, along with a black heart emoji.

Since making their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, the E! personality and music producer are moving fast! That said, Kourtney “is in no rush” to get married, a source previously told Life & Style. “But she’s never been married … so, who knows? Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

Kourtney, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and Travis, who shares teenagers Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, “are both independent with their own interests,” the insider added. “There’s no jealousy or petty behavior.”

According to the source, this is “the most normal relationship” Kourtney has ever been in. “They both do what they do work-wise all day and get together at night.”

Travis attributes their success as a couple to a mutual agreement about putting their kids first. “I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'” he explained during a March interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” Travis continued. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

Moreover, Kourtney’s loved ones are big fans of Travis! “They’ve welcomed him into the family,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style. “They’re really pleased for Kourtney and are glad to see her happy again. He’s a much better fit for her and more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well, and he’s amazing with the kids.“