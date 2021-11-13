Night out! Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) enjoyed a dinner date after attending their mutual friend Lauren Perez’s wedding to David Waltzer.



The three stylish ladies stepped out for a dinner after the ceremony, with Kendall, 26, and Bella, 25, changing out of their initial wedding attire for their outing on Friday, November 12.

The two were bridesmaids in the wedding, donning pastel blue strapless dresses at the seaside ceremony on Thursday. The couple’s nuptials were held on the sand, as countless white chairs seated all the guests. For the ceremony, Hailey, 24, who arrived as a guest without a plus-one, rocked a brown-colored sequined spaghetti-strap dress.



Hailey made headlines recently after candidly opening up about her marriage to Justin Bieber, when the Canadian-born singer experienced depression.

“I remember I called [my mom, Kennya Baldwin] a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” Hailey recalled on the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast, which was released on November 1. “And I do feel like we had a lot of support. I feel like if I didn’t have support, it would’ve been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time so I also just think I was in it. I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

Hailey then explained why she wanted to “stick it out” with her husband. “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially,” she added. “I’m not that type of a person … There were days where I literally was like, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to be okay.’ Something really deep down inside of me was like, ‘He’s going to get through it.’

Bella also spoke openly about mental health awareness this week. In a heartfelt Instagram post the model captioned in response to singer Willow Smith, Bella added multiple tear-filled selfies to reflect on self-confidence and the effects of social media.

“This is pretty much my everyday, every night,” Bella wrote on Tuesday, November 9. “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that.”

Although the women have experienced some difficult times, they appeared to enjoy their time at the beach wedding.

