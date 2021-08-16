Celebrity Wedding Dresses We’ll *Never* Stop Thinking About: Megan Markle, Kim Kardashian and More

Here comes the bride … wearing a wedding dress that cost more than your college tuition! From Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber to Nicky Hilton and Ariana Grande, some of your favorite A-listers said “I do” in some seriously memorable gowns.

Take Kim Kardashian, for example. In May 2014, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality married her now estranged husband Kanye West while wearing a $400,000 Givenchy dress.

In August 2020, Kim took to her Instagram Story to share a rare, never-before-seen selfie from that day. The KKW Beauty founder tagged Riccardo Tisci, the former creative director of Givenchy, who designed the stunning gown.

Of course, Kim is hardly the first celebrity to publicly gush over the designer of her wedding dress. Hailey Bieber made it clear how appreciative she was of Virgil Abloh, who designed her picture-perfect Off-White gown.

Courtesy of Justin Bieber Instagram

“[Virgil Abloh], thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” the model wrote via Instagram in October 2019. “You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

Overall, Hailey’s dress was gorgeous! However, Virgil stitched the phrase “TILL DEATH DO US PART” at the bottom of her expansive veil, making it incredibly unique. Although it’s unclear how much Hailey’s dress cost, multiple outlets report that she and husband Justin Bieber spent $1.3 million on their nuptials.

Not to dismiss Givenchy or Off-White, but when it comes to weddings, Vera Wang reigns supreme — and Ariana Grande agrees! The “Positions” artist married Dalton Gomez in early May 2021 wearing a custom wedding dress by the world-famous designer.

“[Ariana Grande], to a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang,” Vera wrote to Ariana via Instagram at the time. “A joy and an honor! Wishing you and Dalton a lifetime of happiness.” According to a number of outlets, Ariana’s dress likely cost between $100,000 and $150,000.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of memorable celebrity wedding dresses.