Reliving the good old days. Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of herself in her wedding dress from her nuptials to husband Kanye West on August 1. The 39-year-old tagged Riccardo Tisci, former creative director at Givenchy who designed the gown, in the snapshot in honor of his birthday.

The subtle display of love for her husband, 43, came two weeks after the rapper’s Twitter rants on July 21 and July 22. In a series of now-deleted posts, Kanye claimed the Skims founder and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock [him] up.” He also claimed he wanted a divorce from the KKW Beauty mogul.

Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a lengthy statement in support of the Yeezus artist on July 22, in which she revealed how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to cope with Kanye’s struggle with bipolar disorder.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the [individuals] themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “Those who are close [to] Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

The Yeezy founder issued an apology to his wife via Twitter on July 25. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he wrote at the time. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

The mother of four has been “leaning on” older sister Kourtney Kardashian throughout the aftermath of her husband’s concerning behavior, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. She feels the 41-year-old is the perfect person to go to for advice, as she “went through years of the same family pressure to intervene” with ex Scott Disick‘s emotional trauma and past substance abuse issues.

Kim and Kanye reunited in Wyoming on July 28, and the reality star looked visibly upset while the pair stopped at a Wendy’s drive-thru in photos obtained by TMZ. She traveled back to Los Angeles without the rapper soon after.

“This is Kim’s literal worst nightmare — having zero control, unable to manage the perception and public scrutiny. This is everything she has worked against,” a second insider told Life & Style, noting the entrepreneur is “scared” Kanye’s behavior “may ruin her brand.”