Letting it all hang out! Kourtney Kardashian shared a steamy photo of herself in a hot backless dress while cooking in her kitchen on February 21 — and needless to say, the 40-year-old bombshell looked incredible.

“Cookin’ up positivi-tea,” the KUWTK star captioned the series of two photos of herself rocking a green sequined backless dress while standing at the stovetop. In a second post of the images to her Instagram Stories, she revealed that the gown was a 2004 Roberto Cavalli look “from the museum in Florence.”

Naturally, several of Kourt’s famous friends flocked to the comments section to show love on the sultry post. “Ouuu and her cup runneth overrrr [sic] ,” model Winnie Harlow gushed, adding a heart-eyed emoji. “Niiiicccceeeee [sic],” family friend Adrienne Bailon wrote, adding a tea cup emoji. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann left three fire emojis on the pics.

Believe it or not, fans weren’t as kind toward the sexy snaps. “Are you sure you’re not serving a side of crack too?” one fan roasted the photo, while another added, “All the stoves are off.” LOL! One follower wrote, “[You] not even cooking nothing.”

The mother of three has been absolutely glowing lately — and we think it may have to do with her getting reacquainted with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. “Kourtney still has feelings and is attracted to Younes,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in December 2019. “He wants to give their relationship another shot but she’s wary because he didn’t handle the breakup well when they split the first time around. They’re taking it one step at a time and seeing what happens.”

The dynamic duo first sparked romance rumors again when they were spotted together at an annual art festival in Miami that has become a celeb stomping ground. “Younes went to Miami with pals, but he knew Kourtney would be there,” the source revealed. “They speak all the time and arranged to meet up during Art Basel.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Either way, we all know Kourt’s got it going on — and she definitely doesn’t need a man to make it work.