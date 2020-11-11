While there’s no denying each one of Kris Jenner‘s five daughters resembles their mother in their own way, we have no choice but to give Kylie Jenner the ultimate twinning title. After all, twinning isn’t just about looks … it’s about attitude!

Over the years, it’s become more and more apparent that the youngest Kar-Jenner sibling is basically a mini version of Kris. Of course, the rest of the family is well aware of that fact. So much so, that Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner, all agree that Kylie is the favorite.

During a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé decided to shed light on the subject by impersonating the famous momager. “Kylie you can sit next to me because you are my favorite and you make a billion dollars. I have my Kylie, my billion-dollar baby. Now, she will always be the dearest to my heart for a billion reasons,” the Good American founder mocked.

Later, in January 2020, Kim confronted the matter head-on. “Who do you think mom likes better?” the KKW Beauty mogul asked Kylie during a “Get Ready With Us” YouTube collaboration. “I think she likes you better.”

“I think you’re her OG, you know?” the mother of one, who shares daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott, laughed. “She definitely likes us the same, but if we’re being funny … she likes me, and I treat her like the Queen of the World.” Ultimately, Kim did admit Kylie is the nicest to Kris. “It, like, truly is just that you treat her the most amazing,” the Skims founder echoed.

Additionally, Kylie and Kris simply spend the most time together, the same goes for Stormi! “Kris is at Kylie’s office every day, and there’s a nursery in there for Stormi. Kris gets to have lunch with Stormi, read her books, put her down for naps,” a source previously told Life & Style. “They’re attached at the hip — it’s really adorable to see. It’s kind of like Kris and Kylie’s relationship.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kris and Kylie Jenner’s best twinning moments over the years.