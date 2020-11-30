Despite taking a break from their romantic relationship, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott remain committed to successfully coparenting their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. “Their No. 1 priority is Stormi,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They spend as much time together as they can.”

According to the insider, the former flames, who dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in October 2019, have “the most mature relationship out of anyone” in the Kardashian-Jenner family, i.e. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

“Kylie handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes,” adds the source, who notes the pair never “fight over time” with Stormi. “It probably helps that neither one of them are interested in seeing other people, but for now, it just works.”

On Friday, November 27, Kylie, 23, and Travis, 29, were spotted returning to Los Angeles with their toddler in tow. The sweet trio spent Thanksgiving celebrating with the rest of the famous bunch in Palm Springs, California.

“Travis gets along well with everyone in Kylie’s family, and Kylie is actually really, really close with Travis’ mom,” the insider says. In fact, the “Goosebumps” rapper sent Kris Jenner an incredibly generous gift for her 65th birthday on November 5.

“Travis!!!! As if one wasn’t enough, you sent four of these gigantic, gorgeous, exquisite works of art!!!!” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you. I love you!!! They are 5-feet-tall.”

Ultimately, the reality TV family has been waiting for a Kylie/Travis reconciliation since they split. “Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” a separate source told previously told In Touch. “I know that Kris loves Travis, and she would have told Kylie not to do anything drastic.”

During their break, the makeup mogul and “Sicko Mode” artist haven’t been romantically linked to anyone else — save for a few pesky rumors about Kylie and ex-boyfriend Tyga, but she debunked those fast! “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” the almost-billionaire tweeted after she was spotted leaving the rapper’s music studio on October 3, 2019.

“There was no ‘2 a.m. date with Tyga,'” Kylie assured at the time. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”