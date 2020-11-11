A true gentleman. Kylie Jenner‘s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, gifted her mom, Kris Jenner, the most beautiful flowers for her birthday. “Travis!!!! As if one wasn’t enough, you sent four of these gigantic, gorgeous, exquisite works of art!!!!” Kris captioned a photo of a rose bouquet with different shades of purple buds.

“Thank you. I love you!!! They are 5-feet-tall,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 65, added on Tuesday, November. 10. Despite Kylie, 23, and Travis, 29, who share daughter Stormi Webster, putting their romantic relationship on hold, the “Goosebumps” rapper is clearly still a member of the Kar-Jenner family.

After nearly two years of dating, the A-list couple decided to take a break from their relationship in October 2019. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Since then, the makeup mogul and the Texas native are still very much in each other’s lives. In fact, a Kylie/Travis reconciliation could be on the horizon. “Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style.

“They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up,” the insider added. “So instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

In the meantime, Kylie and Travis continue to be the best mom and dad ever. Take this Halloween, for example. The former flames wore matching Minion costumes from the Despicable Me franchise because that’s what Stormi wanted!

“They are coparenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” a separate source told Us Weekly. “Travis is a hands-on, super-engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”

Ultimately, there “is still love” between Kylie and Travis, assured the insider. “It shows when they are together.”

