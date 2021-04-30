The Kardashians Share Sweet Birthday Wishes for Kylie Jenner’s Ex Travis Scott: ‘I Love You Very Much’

Part of the family! The Kardashian-Jenners shared the sweetest birthday messages for Kylie Jenner‘s ex Travis Scott on Thursday, April 29.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, began dating in April 2017 before announcing their split in October 2019. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Since then, Travis continues to be a part of the Kardashian-Jenner fold. Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, insists on an “open-door policy” for the Texas native, a source previously told Life & Style. “It just makes it less awkward for the whole family.”

Moreover, the KUWTK producer, 65, “doesn’t push” the former flames “to make any kind of formal decisions about their relationship,” the insider added. “Kris tells Kylie that she’ll support whatever decision she makes and that Travis is welcome at any and every celebration.”

As a result, the “Sicko Mode” artist “gets along well” with all of Kylie’s siblings, and the makeup mogul “is actually really, really close,” with Travis’ mom, Wanda Webster, said the source.

Even with romance out of the picture, Kylie and Travis are still very much in each other’s lives. “They’re No. 1 priority is Stormi, which means that they spend as much time together as they can,” the insider noted, assuring the coparents never “fight over” time with their daughter.

“It’s funny because as the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has the most mature relationship out of anyone with her baby’s father!” the source explained. “She handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes.”

As for their respective love lives, Kylie and Travis both appear to be single. “It probably helps that neither one of them is interested in seeing other people,” the insider mused. “For now, it just works.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the Kardashian-Jenner’s birthday wishes for Travis Scott.