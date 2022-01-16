Proudly showing off. Kylie Jenner displayed her baby bump while attending daughter Stormi Webster and niece Chicago West’s 4th birthday party amid rumors that she already gave birth to baby No. 2.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared two clips of herself in a mirror on Saturday, January 15, wearing an all-pink outfit to match the color scheme at the youngsters’ joint birthday celebration. In both videos, Kylie proudly flaunted her belly as she zoomed in and out with her phone camera.

The images were shared amid speculation that Kylie had already given birth to her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The two also share their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The birth rumors began in late December 2021 after the Kardashian-Jenner family threw their annual Christmas Eve party. Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, shared a photo to his Instagram Stories from the celebration that looked pretty suspicious to some fans. The Blink-182 drummer’s picture included a television screen that had classic holiday film How the Grinch Stole Christmas playing and a small, pink baby bottle sitting on the edge of a coffee table.

Upon noticing the bottle, fan account @kardashianvideo shared the snap, captioning it with the question, “Sooooo whose baby bottle is at Kourtney’s house in Travis’s story tonight?”

Since Kylie’s due date is estimated to be in early 2022, some social media users argued that it was possible the child was already born. However, the makeup mogul subtly shut down the rumors when she shared snaps of her baby bump to Instagram after the holiday season ended.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star enjoyed her baby shower on Friday, January 14. Kylie made sure to share moments from the festivities with her fans via Instagram that day, including a few pictures of her wearing an all-white, long-sleeved dress, standing proud with her baby bump.

Photos from the shower appeared to be taken straight out of a fairytale, as giraffe statues and intimate table settings created a sweet theme in honor of baby No. 2. Guests seemingly received their own blankets embroidered with their names, according to one image Kylie included in her carousel post that day. Of course, party guests also brought the soon-to-be mama of two gifts for her upcoming newborn — including a Christian Dior bag with a matching stroller and a white stuffed bunny sitting in the seat.