Kylie Jenner revealed that more than six weeks after her son Wolf’s birth, she and boyfriend Travis Scott will be changing his name! In a March 21 Instagram Story, the cosmetics mogul wrote, “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

The reality star added, “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” though Kylie did not reveal if the couple have selected a new moniker or what they are now calling their little boy, who arrived on February 2.

Kylie seemed to have given plenty of thought to the name Wolf initially, as she waited nine days after her baby’s arrival to share the moniker with the world. On February 11, she posted an Instagram Story that simply read, “Wolf Webster,” along with a heart emoji. The baby’s surname “Webster” is Travis’ real last name, as his full birth name is Jacques Berman Webster. The couple’s daughter Stormi, 4, also has the last name Webster.

The timing of Kylie revealing that the couple were changing their son’s name came hours after she dropped an emotional and heartwarming video to YouTube titled “To Our Son.” It documented Kylie’s pregnancy and her baby’s birth, but in the final frame of the video, a graphic showing his birthdate and weight appeared, but it didn’t include the baby’s name.

Even when Kylie met her baby for the first time, she didn’t seem to have a name picked out yet. After his first cries of life were heard in the delivery room, she called the baby by the “angel date” of the day, which was all two’s. “Happy Birthday 2/2/22,” she gleefully exclaimed, as Travis cheered, “Hi buddy! What’s up, big boy?” to his first son.

Kylie was much quicker to announce daughter Stormi’s name. She dropped a “To Our Daughter” video on February 4, 2018, to announce her firstborn’s arrival and noted that the birth happened on February 1. Two days after revealing her baby girl had arrived, Kylie posted a black-and-white photo of her infant’s little hand to her Instagram page with simply the word “Stormi” written in the caption.

The lip kit mogul did do a name change with her daughter though. She had originally planned to add an “e” at the end, so it would appear like the spelling of Kylie’s own name.

“It was always Stormie with an ‘-ie’. I bought custom things for her that said her name, ‘-ie’. I bought her the blocks, ‘-ie.’ I didn’t fully choose her name, I wanted to have a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it,” Kylie recalled during on October 2018 makeup tutorial with YouTuber James Charles, adding, “I had one other name in mind, but Stormi always felt like her name from when she was in the womb. It’s almost like she chose her name.”

“When they called me from the birth certificate office, and I was finalizing the name, they were like, ‘How do you wanna spell it?’” Kylie explained, revealing, “And I was like S-T-O-R-M-I, and they were like, ‘You sure?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, just an i.’ Literally right then and there, I just changed it to an ‘i.’ Then, I hung up the phone, and I was like, ‘Damn, guess that’s her name.’”