J. Lo’s Twins, Brad and Angelina’s Kids and More of the Wealthiest Children in Hollywood

It’s no secret that mega celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie are rich! In fact, J. Lo has an estimated net worth of $400 million, while Angie has an estimated net worth $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With that, it’s not uncommon for stars’ children to inherit some of their parents’ wealth.

Take Angelina’s kids, for example. The Maleficent actress shares children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Of course, the Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood actor has a staggering net worth of his own! Brad is worth an estimated $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Although the former flames have a combined net worth of $420 million, Angelina still places an emphasis on sustainability in her household, specifically when it comes to fashion! The Academy Award winner encourages her kids to borrow “anything” in her closet.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me!” Angelina said during an October 2021 interview with E! News’ Daily Pop. “’Take it, it’s your turn.’ Yeah, I’m that mom.”

Moreover, the Los Angeles native hopes to navigate her children, namely Shiloh, during their time in the spotlight. Angelina knows Shiloh “has a couple offers” in the modeling industry “she’s mulling over,” a source previously told Life & Style.

However, the Eternals star isn’t “pushing” her teenager and “will guide her as best she can,” the insider added.

For Brad’s part, the Shawnee, Oklahoma, native is “happy” that Shiloh is “coming out of her shell,” a separate source told In Touch.

“Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast, but he’s proud to see her on red carpets,” the insider assured. “It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh. Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie’s instincts in this area.”

