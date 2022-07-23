Bon voyage! Jennifer Lopez and her kids, Max and Emme Muñiz, enjoyed a private cruise along the Seine River in France alongside stepdad Ben Affleck and his daughters, Violet and Seraphina.

The blended family were seen basking in the sun on a small boat, with the “Jenny From the Block” artist, 52, wearing an adorable white sleeveless sun dress and the Tender Bar actor, 49, donning a plain blue collared shirt and matching pants, in photos obtained by Life & Style. For their part, J. Lo’s twins, 14, appeared comfortably chic, as Max stepped off the boat wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts, whereas Emme rocked a faded yellow tank top and black pants.

Just one day beforehand, the famous clan were spotted strolling through Paris and going out to dinner together at restaurant Manko. That evening, Emme slayed in a stylish black-and-white graphic collared T-shirt and black high-waisted pants for the outing.

It appeared the famous duo’s children are bonding while vacationing in the romantic city, as new stepsiblings Emme and Seraphina, 13, were seen holding hands as the group kept close.

J. Lo’s kids have had a busy week so far after their mom married Ben nearly 20 years after they called off their first engagement in January 2004. The pair first met in 2002 on the set of Gigli and got engaged toward the end of that year. After calling it quits in 2004, the Marry Me actress moved on with now-ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she shares Emme and Max with. For his part, Ben moved on with now-ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares his daughters in addition to son Samuel Affleck.

On Sunday, July 17, Life & Style confirmed that the “On My Way” singer and the Good Will Hunting cowriter tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony. Hours later, J. Lo took to her newsletter, On the JLo, to share the news with her fans.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Bronx native wrote. “Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She concluded her post, writing, “So, with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

It seemed J. Lo’s children are on board with their new stepdad, as Emme was seen in a picture shared online, posing in Elvis Presley’s vintage Cadillac following their mom’s Sin City ceremony.

