C’est magnifique! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a super cool, edgy look while out in Paris with their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck.

The 14-year-old was seen wearing a yellow graphic T-shirt that appeared to read “Rolling Stone,” a charcoal jacket, jeans and a pair of maroon combat boots in photos obtained by Life & Style. The chic teen also appeared to be listening to music as they had a pair of earphones while walking alongside Ben’s daughter Seraphina Affleck. The new step-siblings even held hands as they walked behind the Marry Me actress, 52, and the Tender Bar actor, 49.

Jennifer shares both Emme and Max Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas Ben shares Seraphina, Samuel and Violet Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Just five days prior, Emme was spotted looking happy as ever in a picture shared online posing in Elvis Presley’s vintage pink Cadillac following their mother’s Las Vegas wedding ceremony. The teen even held up the “rock on” symbol with their hands as they wore a black outfit for the picture.

On Sunday, July 17, a source confirmed to Life & Style that the “On My Way” artist and the Good Will Hunting cowriter officially wed in a simple Sin City ceremony. J. Lo then shared her marital status in her newsletter, On the JLo.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote that evening. “Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Although the excited couple “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel” before it closed, they were still able to exchange vows.

“So, with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Jennifer added. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Fans of the pair famously dubbed “Bennifer” know that this was their first time officially walking down the aisle. They first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. That November, they announced their engagement. However, J. Lo and Ben called it off in January 2004 and split. Nearly 17 years later, the Bronx native and the California native reconnected in April 2021 following J. Lo’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

On April 8, the Hustlers actress announced her engagement to the Way Back actor on her newsletter.

“Saturday night, while at my favorite place on earth [in the bubble bath], my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” J. Lo wrote at the time.

While the newlyweds are enjoying their honeymoon in Paris, it appears they will always prioritize their respective children by bringing them along wherever they go.

