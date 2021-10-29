Angelina Jolie has been a household name for quite a while. She began her acting career in the late ‘80s, but rose to fame in the early 2000s after winning an Academy Award for her performance in Girl, Interrupted. As a Los Angeles native and the daughter of actor Jon Voight and late actress Marcheline Bertrand, Angie was exposed to the movie industry since childhood. The A-lister is now worth a whopping $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Keep reading to see how she earns the big bucks.

Angelina Jolie has over 60 acting credits:

The Oscar winner is mostly recognized for her action films. From costarring with now-ex-husband Brad Pitt in the comical Mr. and Mrs. Smith to the thriller Salt, the mother of six to Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, Pax, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt regularly rakes in millions. She is estimated to earn between $20-$30 million per year from her movies and endorsement deals. Some of Angie’s other notable flicks include Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, The Tourist and Changeling. However, her most commercially successful projects include the Disney Maleficent films and the Marvel movie Eternals.

Angelina Jolie is also a voice actress and producer:

Aside from her Disney fame, the humanitarian made a boatload of money from the Kung Fu Panda films. Angie voiced the character Master Tigress in all three movies, and they became her most financially successful projects to date. Per Deadline, the first Kung Fu Panda movie crushed the box office with $631 million, Kung Fu Panda 2 reached new heights with $665 million and Kung Fu Panda 3 earned $521 million on a global scale.

Angie also dips into filmmaking every now and then. She has produced various films, including Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The Breadwinner and The One and Only Ivan. Not only that, but the actress has also directed a few movies, such as A Place In Time and In the Land of Blood and Honey. Angie has additionally served as both producer and director for the films Unbroken, By the Sea and First They Killed My Father.

Angelina Jolie has a few endorsement deals:

The action star’s net worth is thanks to her movie career, but her endorsement deals also contributed to her wealth. Angie has modeled for St. John fashions from 2005-2010 and for Louis Vuitton’s fall 2011 collection. After portraying Maleficent, she became the face of MAC Cosmetics’ Maleficent collection in 2014.