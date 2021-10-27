Setting the record straight? Angelina Jolie expertly avoided a question about The Weeknd amid the pair’s rumored romance.

“Angelina, your kids are at the age where they have opinions. So, I have to know, are they more excited that you are in The Eternals, or that you are friends with The Weeknd?” Angelina, 46, was asked during the Monday, October 25, episode of E! News’ Daily Pop segment.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“They’re very excited about this film … if that’s what you’re asking,” the Academy Award winner, who shares children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt, replied before looking over at Eternals costar Salma Hayek.

Angelina and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, first sparked dating rumors in June after dining together at Los Angeles eatery Giorgio Baldi. The longtime humanitarian and the “Blinding Lights” artist, 31, spent “several hours” inside the restaurant, The Sun reported at the time.

However, Angelina and The Weeknd’s relationship appears to be strictly platonic and based on mutual interests. “Angie and Abel have a very similar outlook on the world and injustices,” a source previously revealed to In Touch.

“As far as I know, they’re working on a human rights project, something to do with ending hunger around the world and in the U.S.,” the insider added. “They both feel very strongly about a lot of the same issues.”

Come September, Angelina and The Weeknd were spotted once again dining at Giorgio Baldi. The Maleficent star arrived alone before dining with the Grammy Award winner in a private section, according to Daily Mail. After two hours, Angelina and The Weeknd exited together and took his waiting car home. The couple has not been seen together publicly since.

Despite being linked to Angelina, The Weeknd famously dated super model Bella Hadid on and off from 2015 to 2019. While on a break from Bella, 25, the “Earned It” singer dated fellow artist Selena Gomez from January 2017 to October of that year.

For Angelina’s part, she hasn’t been in a public romance since splitting from Brad, 57, in 2015.