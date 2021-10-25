Angelina Jolie always looks flawless when it comes to her glamorous movie premieres. However, fans couldn’t help but notice a rather rushed-looking hair extensions job when she appeared on the red carpet in Rome, Italy, for the premiere of The Eternals on October 24.

From the front, Angelina’s pin-straight brunette hair looked lovely, with a middle part and her locks flowing down her back, leaving her shoulders bare to help show off her stunning strapless gown. From a side and back view, Angie, 46, had extensions that had her locks go all the way down past her waist.

The problem was that the fake hair was clipped underneath Angelina’s real hairline, and the extensions were not blended in to look natural. Instead, her hair had a blunt cut-off midway down her back, with longer strands underneath flowing down to the small of her back. At least, the color seemed to match Angelina’s natural light brown hue.

Fans took notice of Angelina’s locks and were quick to call out whoever came up with the look. “Who put the extensions to my queen Angelina Jolie? They need to be fired,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “Where is the loyalty? Who let Angelina Jolie leave the house with these extensions?”

“Angelina’s hair extensions completely ruined the whole look. I cannot unsee,” one user complained about the actress’ otherwise flawless outfit and makeup, while another person asked, “Who did Ms. Jolie dirty with those hair extensions?”

Even other celebrities took notice. Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shared an Instagram Story photo of Angelina and her hair extensions fail, even drawing a purple arrow to the back of her head where the hair went unblended.

On the snapshot, the Bravo alum wrote, “Before I say goodnight, I’d like to know who decided to give this queen unblended extensions. Okay, what I’m truly asking is who is fired right now?”

While Angelina’s hair was a distraction, at least she had a winning red carpet dress. The Maleficent star wore a strapless silver metallic Versace gown that hugged her figure to the degree it looked like it had been painted on her body. It was a far cry from the extremely baggy, body-camouflaging Balmain jumpsuit that Angie wore to The Eternals‘ Los Angeles premiere.

Scroll down to see photos of Angelina’s red carpet hair malfunction.