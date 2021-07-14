Alexa, play “Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani. After several successful decades in the music industry, the former No Doubt singer is one of the wealthiest talents in Hollywood — and her staggering net worth proves it! Gwen is worth an estimated $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To find out how she makes her money, keep reading.

Gwen Stefani has been singing since the ’80s:

Although she doesn’t look it, Gwen is actually in her fifties! The California native first came onto the scene with rock band No Doubt in 1986. To date, the group has released six studio albums. Some of their more popular tracks include “Don’t Speak,” “Just a Girl,” “It’s My Life,” “Hey Baby” and “Underneath It All.”

Ultimately, Gwen and her bandmates Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young never formally broke up. That said, they’ve been on hiatus since releasing Push and Shove in 2012. “I have no idea what the future is with the band,” Gwen admitted to Jimmy Kimmel during a March 2021 interview. “I never would have imagined that we would have put the 30 years into it that we did in the first place, you know?”

In 2003, Gwen broke away from No Doubt to pursue her solo career. Since then, she’s put out four studio albums: Love. Angel. Music. Baby., The Sweet Escape, This Is What the Truth Feels Like and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Between No Doubt and her solo career, Gwen has 18 Grammy Award nominations and three wins under her belt.