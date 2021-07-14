Gwen Stefani’s Net Worth Is Bananas! Find Out How Much Money the Singer Makes
Alexa, play “Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani. After several successful decades in the music industry, the former No Doubt singer is one of the wealthiest talents in Hollywood — and her staggering net worth proves it! Gwen is worth an estimated $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To find out how she makes her money, keep reading.
Gwen Stefani has been singing since the ’80s:
Although she doesn’t look it, Gwen is actually in her fifties! The California native first came onto the scene with rock band No Doubt in 1986. To date, the group has released six studio albums. Some of their more popular tracks include “Don’t Speak,” “Just a Girl,” “It’s My Life,” “Hey Baby” and “Underneath It All.”
Ultimately, Gwen and her bandmates Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young never formally broke up. That said, they’ve been on hiatus since releasing Push and Shove in 2012. “I have no idea what the future is with the band,” Gwen admitted to Jimmy Kimmel during a March 2021 interview. “I never would have imagined that we would have put the 30 years into it that we did in the first place, you know?”
Gwen Stefani has been on TV:
The mother of three, who shares kids Zuma, and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, appeared on the sixth season of American Idol as a mentor. She was also a guest mentor on The X-Factor U.K. and appeared on five seasons of The Voice.
According to multiple outlets, Blake Shelton‘s wife was paid $10 million for her first two seasons on The Voice and $13 million for the latter three.
Gwen Stefani has her own clothing line:
In 2003, Gwen founded L.A.M.B., which is an acronym for Love. Angel. Music. Baby. The brand sold clothing, shoes, watches, handbags, fragrances and more.
“I devoted every free minute to it when I wasn’t doing music, especially in the early years. But you need your own in-house pattern maker and a fully staffed sample room with skilled workers — and that’s not possible unless you’re doing it full-time with a giant global corporation,” Gwen told the Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “While I sometimes regret not designing full-time, I wouldn’t have been able to tour, do music and be a hands-on mom to three boys. I got to do a bit of everything and I’m really grateful.”
As of 2021, L.A.M.B. still exists, but with a focus on eyewear. “Designing eyewear is one of those things that I’ve really enjoyed. I think really it’s just fun for me because I wear glasses now,” Gwen explained in a 2020 behind-the-scenes video on L.A.M.B.’s website.