After being diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, country star Toby Keith has been lucky to have the love and support of his family.

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer met his wife in 1981 and the two share three children. Over the years, Toby’s family has supported him through his career successes as well as through his difficult cancer diagnosis.

After taking some time away from the stage to focus on his health, Toby has been making public appearances again, including accepting the Country Music Icon Award in September 2023.

Who Is Toby Keith’s Wife, Tricia Lucus?

Toby first met Tricia Lucus in an Oklahoma nightclub, “I was 19 and he was 20,” Tricia told People of their first meeting. “He was just one of those larger-than-life guys, full of confidence.” The pair dated for three years before tying the knot on March 24, 1984.

Tricia supported her husband before he found fame in the country music world, and has stood by him in the decades since. She has attended red carpets and was present when he received the first-ever Country Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023.

Who Is Toby and Tricia’s Eldest Daughter?

Before meeting Toby, Tricia welcomed her daughter, Shelley Covel Rowland, in 1980. Toby adopted Shelley in 1984.

These days, Toby and Tricia’s oldest daughter prefers to stay out of the spotlight although she did make a rare public appearance in 2015 when she joined her parents at a SwingDish launch event in Las Vegas. She’s currently married with two children.

Who Is Toby and Tricia’s Youngest Daughter?

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Toby and Tricia welcomed Krystal LaDawn Covel Sandubrae in 1985. She’s followed in her father’s footsteps and has pursued her own country music career. She uses the stage name Keith like her dad, rather than their last name, Covel.

“Music was always my path,” Krystal told News9 in 2013. “I always wanted to perform. I said anyone who sat on my couch when I was a child was subject to my performances.”

Over the years, Krystal has released several EPs and the album Whiskey & Lace. She’s perhaps best known for her song “Daddy Dance with Me,” which she wrote for her father-daughter dance at her wedding.

Krystal married Andrew Robert Sandubrae in 2010 and the pair have two daughters.

Who Is Toby and Tricia’s Son?

Unlike his older sister, Toby and Tricia’s son, Stelen Covel, didn’t get into the music business. The pair’s only son, who was born in 1997, works as an investor in venture management, according to his Instagram.

Stelen married his longtime girlfriend, Haley Covel, in In November 2021. He’s posted several photos from the Boulder City, Nevada ceremony.