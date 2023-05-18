She’s not just a Bravo personality, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda is also a model mom! The New Jersey native welcomed two daughters with husband John Fuda, and officially adopted his son, Jaiden, in May 2023.

Rachel revealed that she wanted to “scream it from the rooftops” after officially adopting Jaiden as fans watched it play out during season 13 of RHONJ.

“The adoption is finalized! When I first met Jaiden at 8 years old, he stole my heart instantly. Our relationship came so naturally, it all felt so familiar. Over the past eight years (I can’t even believe it’s been that long) we have built such a special bond as Mother and Son,” the New Jersey native shared via Instagram. “The time we spend together is so special to us, and to have the honor to watch you grow is such a blessing. I am so grateful to call Jaiden my son and to show him I’m here — always and forever.”

Keep reading for details on Rachel and John’s kids.

Does ‘RHONJ’ Star Rachel Fuda Have Kids?

Yes, she shares three children with husband John, whom she married in January 2017.

Who Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Rachel Fuda’s Son Jaiden?

John welcomed Jaiden with an ex years before he met Rachel. However, the Bravolebrity has since adopted the teenager.

“We are a family,” the New Jersey native wrote on Instagram in May 2023, announcing Jaiden’s adoption. “I am so lucky to call you mine and I am proud beyond words to be your Mom and LEGAL guardian.”

Rachel Fuda/Instagram

Rachel’s journey to adopt Jaiden was chronicled during RHONJ season 13, noting that she wouldn’t “feel complete” until the adoption was official.

“When John and I got married, [Jaiden] thought he was adopted,” she shared on the show. “And we consulted with a family attorney, and they said, ‘Don’t bother. It’s gonna be too tough, it’s gonna be too much money, you’re never gonna get it in New Jersey.’ So, it’s been a topic of conversation for years.”

Who Are ‘RHONJ’ Star Rachel Fuda’s Daughters?

Rachel and John welcomed their eldest daughter, Gianella Jolie, in July 2020.

“Absolutely in love with this little girl and cannot get enough of her!” the mom of three shared via Instagram following her birth. “Thank you God for this amazing blessing.”

Their second daughter, Giuliana Rose, was born in March 2022.

“The chunkiest little girl, we are so grateful for you,” Rachel’s Instagram birth announcement read at the time.