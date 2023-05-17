Fun momma! The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Fessler has put fans in hysterics since becoming a prominent addition as a “friend of” during season 13, alongside rookie housewives Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. Jennifer has opened up about her family life during her short time on the show, but viewers are wanting to learn more about her kids as her family has yet to be featured on camera. Keep reading to get details on Jennifer’s family life and meet her children!

Does RHONJ’s Jennifer Fessler Have Kids?

The Texas native has two kids, son Zachary and daughter Rachel, whom she shares with husband Jeffrey Fessler.

Jennifer gushed that her children are her “greatest achievements” alongside her business, F.Major, during a 2022 interview with ​Love Happens Mag.

Jennifer Fessler/Instagram

“My kids are my everything and will always come first. But one of the advantages of starting a business at 50 is that they’re older. They are both in their 20s and need less attention in terms of the day-to-day,” she told the outlet at the time. “I will say that so much of the joy of becoming an entrepreneur at my age is the admiration from my kids. Having them (particularly my daughter) watch me reinvent myself is really gratifying, and I hope a powerful example for them.”

Zachary and Rachel are quite reserved as their Instagram accounts are private. However, Jennifer’s daughter is a student at the University of Delaware and is a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, according to her Instagram bio.

Is RHONJ’s Jennifer Fessler Close to Her Kids?

The TV personality and her husband may be empty nesters, but they make it a priority to spend quality time with Rachel and Jeffrey whenever they can.

In fact, they kicked off 2022 with a sunny family vacation in Cabo. Jennifer shared photos of the trip with her online followers, including snapshots of them lounging poolside, enjoying delicious meals and driving ATVs.

“Cabo 2022. Hoping the rest of the year will take its lead,” Jennifer captioned the post.

When Did RHONJ’s Jennifer Fessler Get Married?

The business owner and Jeffrey celebrated their nuptials at the Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club in New York in 1999. They celebrated their 24-year wedding anniversary in April 2023 and Jennifer shared the beautiful relationship milestone via Instagram alongside a throwback photo from their wedding.

She wrote at the time, “Happy anniversary Superman! For 24 years you’ve been a glutton for punishment and I’m praying you never snap out of it. I love you @jeffreyjfessler!”