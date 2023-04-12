Longtime love! Jennifer Fessler may keep her romantic life off the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she’s been married to Jeffrey Fessler for over 20 years.

“Happy anniversary Superman!” the Bravo star shared via Instagram in April 2023 when celebrating their anniversary. “For 24 years you’ve been a glutton for punishment and I’m praying you never snap out of it. I love you.”

Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Fessler Married?

Yes, she and Jeffrey tied the knot in April 1999 at the Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club in New York. Together, the couple shares two children, son Zachary and daughter Rachel. Her family has yet to be featured on RHONJ.

“I’d be a hot mess without you,” Jenn wrote in a separate anniversary tribute to her husband from April 2022.” I’m a hot mess with you but it’s less obvious.”

Who Is ‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Fessler’s Husband?

Jeffrey is a lawyer whose job focuses “on the representation of public and private companies, principally in the life sciences industry,” According to his LinkedIn profile. The website also states that he has “extensive experience representing investment banks and companies in public offerings and private placements.”

Jennifer Fessler/Instagram

His Instagram bio reads, “Cohead of Life Sciences Team and Public Companies Group.”

Did ‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Fessler Date ‘The Sopranos’ Actor James Gandolfini?

Jennifer revealed to having a past short-lived relationship with the late Sopranos actor James Gandolfini during an episode from RHONJ season 13.

“He actually took me to an S&M bar,” she claimed during her confessional. “It was crazy, we hung out, we drank, we went back to his apartment and we f–ked.”

Jenn explained that she met the New Jersey native before he rose to fame as the mob boss from the HBO series, noting that she was “obsessed” with his “sex appeal.”

At one point, the F. Major CEO referred to the late star as “the one that got away, but it was also the one that was never really there.” Jenn added, “But he absolutely was inside me that is a fact — more than once.”

While she didn’t clarify when their fling went down, Jenn remembered being “so upset” when James died in 2013 following a heart attack. “Jeff was like, ‘You realize you weren’t in a relationship with him, right? Like we’re married.’” she recalled, referring to her husband.