Brad Pitt has found some inspiration to discover his inner dancer after marveling at daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt‘s incredible dance videos.

“Dance has become a part of my future. Or my present,” the actor, 59, told W magazine in their Best Performances issue published on Monday, January 9, 2023.

When asked if his newfound love of hoofing was for his new movie Babylon, Brad responded, “Just in life. I found myself enjoying a bit of a dance lately.”

While Brad doesn’t have a particular go-to song that he dances to, he admitted, “I have a guilty pleasure. What’s the Spanish version of Jon Secada’s thing from the ’90s? I can’t do it justice.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star seemed to be referring to Jon’s smooth and sexy 1992 smash “Just Another Day.” When the interviewer asked Brad to sing a few bars of the tune, he replied with a laugh, “Hell, no. I’m not going to sing. This is why I became an actor.”

Brad’s love of dancing is quite a surprise after previously claiming he had no aptitude towards it when gushing over 16-year-old Shiloh’s viral dance videos. He previously shared a rare comment about his daughter’s incredible talent after her hip hop and freestyle routines became TikTok sensations.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the Bullet Train actor told Entertainment Tonight at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on August 1, 2022. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he added while joking about his lack of dancing ability.

Brad also confessed that he “loves” when his six children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie “find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”

Shiloh first showed off her incredible dance moves in a routine to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” in a video that went viral via a fan TikTok account in May 2022. Subsequent posts saw her busting out to Ed Sheeran’s single “Shivers” and Doja Cat‘s “Vegas” from the Elvis movie soundtrack.

A source told In Touch in March 2022 that Shiloh was “really good” at dance, referring to it as “her main love right now.” The insider continued, “She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites,”

“Shiloh really can move. Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder,” the source added.

Most recently, Shiloh seems to have taken some style inspiration from her dad, as she sported a short buzzcut similar to the one he wore in Mr. & Mrs. Smith while out and about with her sister Zahara in Los Angeles in photos published on January 8, 2023.