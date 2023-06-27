Reaching new heights! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was spotted looking taller than her older sister, Zahara, while out to dinner with mom Angelina Jolie and brother Pax in New York City.

The 17-year-old was seen rocking an all-black outfit — a hoodie with matching sweatpants and maroon sneakers — while walking next to Zahara, 18, in the Big Apple on Monday, June 26. For Sahara’s part, the Spelman College student donned a classy long black dress with a coordinating cardigan while their brother Pax, 19, sported a gray long-sleeved shirt with black pants as the trio walked with their mother, 48.

Angie, for her part, rocked a white overcoat and a matching purse with black high heels and sunglasses.

This was one of Shiloh’s rare public appearances, as the teen and her siblings tend to maintain a low profile growing up in the spotlight of their mother and father Brad Pitt’s fame. In addition to Shiloh, Zahara and Pax, the Maleficent star shares kids Maddox, Vivienne and Knox with the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, 59.

SplashNews.com

In early January, Shiloh debuted a fresh buzz cut while out and about in Los Angeles, wowing fans with her newly cut blonde locks in comparison to the longer look she was sporting one year prior.

The A-list kid has made headlines over the years for blossoming into the young adult she is now. Toward the end of 2021, Shiloh made multiple stylish choices while accompanying her mother on the red carpet for the international premieres of her Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Eternals.

SplashNews.com

On top of fashion, Shiloh became an avid dancer by taking classes and appearing in several since-deleted YouTube videos throughout 2021 and 2022 that featured her moving effortlessly to various songs.

While speaking about his daughter’s dance skills, Brad jokingly admitted during an August 2022 red carpet interview that he didn’t know “where she got it from,” calling himself “Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

An insider doubled down on the Oscar winner’s statement, exclusively telling In Touch that year how “Shiloh really can move.”

“Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder,” the source added. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it.”

As a growing teenager, the famous kiddo is navigating many different areas in life at the moment. In addition to honing in on her passion for arts and entertainment, a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style earlier this year that Shiloh is “interested in dating.”

“Shiloh is very outgoing. She’s definitely not a little kid anymore,” the source said on May 10. “It’s like she grew up overnight.”