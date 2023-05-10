Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is entering the dating scene but is keeping her love life out of the spotlight, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She’s also dating, but after her seeing her parents’ bitter divorce splattered all over the news, [she] prefers to keep her personal life low-key,” the insider says.

The 16-year-old started the year off on a high note, being spotted on multiple social outings and showing off a brand-new buzz cut. Though she spends time with her siblings — primarily older sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt — Shiloh has been spreading her wings and exploring other interests.

In addition to Shiloh and Zahara, 18, Angie, 47, and Brad, 59, share kids Pax, Maddox, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt.

It seems that the celebrity kiddo has been thinking about entering the dating pool, as a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style in February that she was “interested in dating,” but her mom had to “approve” of any potential suitor.

Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

“Shiloh is very outgoing. She’s definitely not a little kid anymore,” the insider gushed at the time, adding, “It’s like she grew up overnight.”

The A-list teenager has made headlines in recent years for appearing at red carpet events alongside her mother. While Shiloh was occasionally seen smiling for the cameras as a child, fans were ecstatic to see her blossom into a young adult. At the end of 2021, Shiloh showed off her sense of fashion by upcycling one of her mom’s old dresses and sporting her own edgy look at several international premieres for Angelina’s Marvel movie, Eternals.

Aside from style, Shiloh has become famous for her impeccable dance moves, which fans got a glimpse of in various since-deleted YouTube videos throughout 2022.

Dancing to tracks by artists ranging from Doja Cat to Ed Sheeran, the talented teen has proven to herself and her family that she has a gift.

“Shiloh really can move,” a separate source told In Touch in March 2022. “Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder. … Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it.”

When it comes to her favorite form of dancing, the insider explained that Shiloh “likes all styles,” but “hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Brad even gushed over his daughter’s effortless skills during a red carpet interview in August 2022 at the premiere of his action film Bullet Train.

“I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” the Oscar winner joked before referring to all of his children and their aspirations. “I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”