Growing up fast! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is “interested in dating,” but her mom, Angelina Jolie, must “approve” any suitor of the teen, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Shiloh is very outgoing,” the insider close to Angelina, 47, gushes about the A-list kid. “She’s definitely not a little kid anymore. It’s like she grew up overnight.”

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s clear that Shiloh, 16, is finding her own path in life — and defining her bold sense of style. The dancer was spotted on January 31 running errands in Los Angeles while sporting a trendy buzz cut hairstyle. In addition to growing into quite the fashionista, she is also a talented dancer, which has had an effect on her dad, Brad Pitt.

“Dance has become a part of my future. Or my present,” the Bullet Train actor, 59, told W magazine in their Best Performances issue published on January 9.

When asked if his newfound love of grooving was for his film Babylon, he admitted that “life” has been his inspiration, adding, “I found myself enjoying a bit of a dance lately.”

While the father and daughter’s relationship stays mostly out of the spotlight, an additional insider previously told Life & Style that the pair have an “unbreakable bond.”

Brad and Angelina, who split in 2016 after two years of marriage, are also parents to Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Knox and Vivienne.

“Despite the ongoing custody battle between Brad and Angelina, he does spend time with the kids, but in a private setting,” the second insider said in July 2022. “He prefers it that way and is particularly close to Shiloh.”

Brad and Shiloh have “the same passions” and “are cut from the same cloth,” continued the second insider about their “loving, fun and authentic relationship.”

Part of the Ad Astra actor’s bond with his oldest biological child comes from their similar interests.

“Playing music together, watching movies and art, and spend a lot of their time together in his art studio being creative,” said the second insider. “Brad never puts pressure on Shiloh and encourages to pursue her dreams … She feels comfortable talking to her dad about anything.”

That being said, Shiloh is not living in the shadow of her famous parents, and she’s garnered a lot of attention for her dance videos on YouTube, including routines to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers.”

“She likes all styles of dance, but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites,” a separate source previously told In Touch about Shiloh, adding that she is such a “natural” when it comes to the skill. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it.”