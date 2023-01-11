She’s Got Moves! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is a Talented Dancer: See Photos of Her Best Dancing Moments

She’s got moves! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt can bust a move like there’s no tomorrow, and fans have noted that her dancing skills are incredible.

Although she is the daughter of two of Hollywood’s most famous names — Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — the teen is paving her own way in the entertainment industry.

A source previously told Life & Style that Shiloh had received a “couple offers” in the modeling industry. However, it appeared that the Hollywood kiddo made her own choice in the matter by choosing to focus on dance.

Throughout 2022, fans noticed Shiloh in several YouTube videos breaking down to various routines. In one clip, she skillfully rocked out to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” song, whereas in another, she effortlessly moved to Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers.”

When it comes to her favorite hobby, a separate source exclusively told In Touch in November 2021 that by dancing, Shiloh is “expressing herself in so many ways.”

“Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it,” the insider added. “She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

The source added that the young dancer can remember the routines easily, “which Angie loves because she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent.”

“Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder,” the insider concluded.

More than one year later, Shiloh’s dad confirmed that he is “Mr. Two-Left-Feet,” yet he gushed over his daughter’s amazing talent.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the Bullet Train actor told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022, adding that he doesn’t know “where she got it from,” referring to Shiloh’s dancing ability.

Apart from dancing, Angie and Brad’s child is branching out in other ways. In terms of fashion, Shiloh has been seen rocking various styles in recent years. In late 2021, she accompanied her mother at the international Eternals premieres, where she even upcycled one of the Maleficent star’s old Dior dresses. During a London afterparty at the time, the teen showed off her personal sense of style when she donned a periwinkle blue graphic jacket with her signature shoe choice: Converse!

It also appears that Shiloh is embracing her own look. In early 2023, she was spotted with a new buzz cut while out and about with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

