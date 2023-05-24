Telling her side? Brittany Snow seemingly alluded to being “blindsided” by her 2022 split from estranged husband Tyler Stanaland in a rare interview months after the Pitch Perfect star officially filed for divorce.

The actress, 37, said she still “faces challenges” with her mental health while chatting with Bustle in an interview published on Tuesday, May 23.

“In the past year, I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down,” Brittany shared. “I was blindsided and every thing I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different.”

Brittany and Tyler announced their decision to split in September 2022, nearly three years after their March 2020 wedding.

Shutterstock (2)

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” the John Tucker Must Die actress shared in an Instagram caption at the time. “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

She officially filed for divorce on January 19, noting “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

Looking back at that time in her life, Brittany said that “everything I knew about mental health was tested,” during her Bustle interview.

“Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them,” she added. “They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them.”

Brittany and Tyler’s split came after he was featured on her Netflix reality series Selling the OC, which premiered in August 2022. After the first season aired, the former surfer made headlines because of his relationships with his Oppenheim Group coworkers.

“She watched it. I mean, she thought — like everybody else did — it’s entertaining. It’s a lot, but it’s good,” Tyler told Us Weekly about his then-wife in September 2022, noting that they “keep our professional lives separate” from their past relationship.

“And that was kind of a decision that we made long ago, and this was something that I did for myself and I kind of just wanted to keep it that way,” he added at the time.