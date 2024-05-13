One month after Gerry Turner announced his divorce from Theresa Nist, he responded to a fan who questioned whether he was already dating again. The Golden Bachelor star returned to Instagram for the first time since “dissolving” his marriage and addressed one commenter who wrote, “Heard you’re dating again !!!”

In response, Gerry, 72, replied, “Definitely not.” The May 9 Instagram post featured several photos of Gerry’s dog and was captioned, “My favorite time of the year on the Lake, and Cody’s too! In addition to her loving up on my dad and taking boat rides, she has the full time job of keeping the geese off the shore. Summer is close.”

Gerry and Theresa, 70, got married in January, just weeks after their engagement aired on The Golden Bachelor in November 2023. However, they announced that they were divorcing on April 12 and said the decision came after they couldn’t decide on where to live. Theresa is from New Jersey, while Gerry lives in Indiana, and neither reality star wanted to relocate and leave their families.

“The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Gerry explained in a joint interview with his estranged wife. “So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Although the pair said that they planned to remain “best friends” after the split, a source exclusively told Life & Style that things were a bit more contentious behind-the-scenes. “Gerry never really had any intention of moving to New Jersey to be with Theresa,” the insider shared. “He gets no more chances. His credibility is officially shot.”

Before Gerry and Theresa tied the knot, an article came out that accused him of lying about his dating history. On The Golden Bachelor, Gerry said he had limited experience with women following the death of his first wife, Toni, in 2017. However, a woman, whose real name was not revealed, told The Hollywood Reporter that she was in a relationship with the former restauranter for three years after Toni’s passing.

While Theresa has insisted that the exposé had nothing to do with her split from Gerry, the insider added, “Theresa feels like she was duped and so do the other women that fell in love with Gerry. In a way, Theresa felt like she had to go through with the wedding because the whole world was watching, and she was hopeful. She thought she could get past that initial lie.”

Meanwhile, on the May 6 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, The Bachelor alum Ben Higgins revealed another rumor he heard about why the marriage ended. Ben, 35, reiterated multiple times that he was repeating a rumor and didn’t know whether there was any validity to what he was sharing, but said that Gerry and Theresa realized that they had different world views during one of her trips to visit him in Indiana.

“She [said], ‘Wow, look at all this beautiful untouched land. Think about what could be done if they developed it. Condos, office buildings, apartments. Think about the towns that could congregate in these open fields and think about the people that would be interested in moving here. And look at that lake. There’s a lake with only cornfields around it. Think about if they build up a resort where people could vacation to,’” Ben shared. “And Gerry’s comment back to her, again, a rumor, was, ‘You don’t take land from a farmer.’”