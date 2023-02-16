Moving on? Tyler Stanaland might just be over ex-wife Brittany Snow once and for all. The Selling the OC star sparked romance rumors with a mystery woman months after announcing that he and the Pitch Perfect actress split.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the Netflix star, 33, announced via Instagram in September 2022. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

But has the surf star-turned-realtor moved on? Keep reading for details on Tyler’s love life.

Is Tyler Stanaland Single?

Since the reality star has yet to publicly disclose his relationship status, it’s unclear if Tyler is off the market. However, the Oppenheim Group employee has hinted via social media that he might just be seeing someone new. In January 2023, he was spotted out with a mystery woman in Los Angeles. The following month, he shared an Instagram Stories post on Valentine’s Day of himself and a woman hiking together alongside a burning heart emoji. It’s unclear it was the same woman.

How Long Were Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow Together?

The former flames started dating in 2018 and got married in March 2020. Nearly four months after announcing their split in September 2022, Brittany filed for divorce in January 2023, Life & Style confirmed at the time. According to court docs, the actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Is Tyler Stanaland Dating Alex Hall?

Selling the OC viewers have speculated that Tyler’s close-knit bond with coworker Alex Hall was the reason for his and Brittany’s split. However, they’ve doubled down on the fact that they’re nothing more than friends.

Alex, for her part, said she’s “never” thought about dating Tyler “until it became the headlines on every freaking news channel after the show aired,” during an interview with Us Weekly from December 2022.

“Tyler’s going through so much right now. I can’t speak for him, but I know when I went through my divorce, dating wasn’t even on my radar whatsoever,” she continued. “Like, dating for me is just another chore. And at this point, Tyler and I lean on each other in our friendship.”