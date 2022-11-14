New couple alert? Emily Ratajkowski is “definitely into” Pete Davidson amid ongoing romance rumors, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“They were spotted having a romantic dinner together,” the insider adds, referring to eagle-eyed fans who witnessed the pair getting cozy and holding hands in Brooklyn. “They met up through mutual friends since they travel in the same circles in New York.”

While Emily’s budding romance with the former SNL star has “gotten out” following their dinner date, the My Body author is “hoping they can fly under the radar for a bit.”

Shutterstock (2)

Emily, 31, appears to be looking for love following her split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The Gone Girl star filed for divorce from the actor on September 8 after four years of marriage, per online court records obtained by Life & Style. She’s yet to reveal the reason behind their split, however, the Uncut Gems producer allegedly cheated on her “multiple times,” a source told In Touch in August.

The Inamorata founder has yet to publicly acknowledge the cheating rumors, but appeared to “like” some Twitter posts alluding to his alleged infidelity.

On October 20, Emily broke her silence on their breakup in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I feel all the emotions,” the businesswoman said. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different.”

The actress, who welcomed son Sylvester with her ex in March 2021, added, “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Life & Style first reported on the couple’s split in July. Weeks later, a source told In Touch that the “I Feel Pretty” star was looking to “find a good man” and someone “who won’t disrespect her” after her four-year marriage.

“Emily isn’t going to have any problem moving on with her life from Sebastian,” the source added. “She’s completely over him.”

Pete, for his part, famously started dating Kim Kardashian after they met on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. They were together for nearly nine months until they “amicably split” this past August, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style at the time.