Sebastian Bear-McClard was relatively unknown before he shocked the world when he married actress and model Emily Ratajkowski in February 2018. But Sebastian is successful in his own right having amassed an estimated fortune of $12 million, according to multiple outlets. Keep scrolling to find out how he makes his money.

What Is Sebastian Bear-McClard’s Job?

The New York native has made a name for himself as an actor and film producer. According to his IMDb profile, Emily’s estranged husband has appeared in short films such as Buffalo Wings, The Minority and There’s Nothing You Can Do. In addition to acting in shorts, he’s also credited as the director of Bottle Poppaz and Bold from the Blue, before transitioning into a producer role.

In 2014, Sebastian along with pals Josh and Benny Safdie, Oscar Boyson and Ronald Bronstein founded an independent film production studio called Elara Pictures.

In the years since, Elara has produced films such as the 2017 film Good Times starring Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh, as well as Adam Sandler’s 2019 film Uncut Gems and 2022’s Bodies Bodies Bodies starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Pete Davidson.

Are Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Divorced?

After tying the knot in a surprise New York City courthouse ceremony on February 23, 2018, the pair welcomed their only child, a son named Sylvester, in March 2021.

The Inamorata founder filed for divorce from her husband of four years at the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, September 8, Life & Style confirmed.

Emily’s filing came nearly two months after Life & Style confirmed that the couple had called it quits. At the time, a source told Life & Style that the San Diego, California, native was “talking to attorneys” after reports surfaced that Sebastian was unfaithful.

“She’s staying strong,” the source added on July 18, adding that she is “holding it together for their son.”

While the Gone Girl actress hasn’t directly addressed the cheating accusations, she “liked” multiple social media comments referencing Sebastian’s infidelity, including one that read, “I can’t believe that little b–ch cheated.”

Amid the couple’s separation, an insider told In Touch that Sebastian had been “pleading” to get back together with his estranged wife, adding that he has “major regrets.”

The drama between the former couple is far from over, as Emily’s divorce filing was listed as “contested.” According to Page Six, who was first to report, a contested divorce means “there are issues to be litigated.”