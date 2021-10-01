There’s the baby! Emily Ratajkowski shared photos of her son Sylvester‘s face for the first time since his birth in March 2021.

In the first photo posted to the 29-year-old’s Instagram Stories, her baby, who is 6 months old, could be seen sitting on a chair with a “Sly” sweater and a red cap on. In the shot, the child seemingly has a shocked expression on his face. So cute. In the second snapshot, the baby was photographed in a fuzzy pink bucket hat while sitting at a restaurant. “Trying on [Ziwe]’s hat,” Emily captioned the adorable picture.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

The San Diego native welcomed her first child with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this year and announced his arrival via Instagram. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” the Vogue cover model captioned a photo of herself breast-feeding her baby just three days after his birth. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life.”

Prior to giving birth to the little boy, Emily opened up about her desire to let her child come into their gender on their own terms — and in turn, her desire to let go of her preconceived notions of motherhood.

“I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way,” she wrote in a thoughtful essay for Vogue when she announced her pregnancy with a baby bump cover reveal in October 2020. “Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control.” She seemingly revealed her baby’s sex when she shared a breast-feeding photo and called him “beautiful boy” just weeks after his birth.

The Gone Girl actress added about becoming a mother, “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

Since stepping into the parenting role, Emily has mostly stayed out of the spotlight — but she returned in a big way when she attended the 2021 Met Gala last month. She rocked a stunning red Vera Wang couture gown and blew everyone away, not only with her style but her postpartum curves.