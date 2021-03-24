Emily Ratajkowski’s 1st Child, Sylvester Apollo, Is Too Cute — See Photos of the Baby!

The bundle of joy has arrived! Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, on March 8 — and the model has been sharing photos of her baby since his arrival.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” the San Diego native captioned a photo of herself breast-feeding via Instagram three days later to announce that she had given birth. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life.”

On March 17, the “Blurred Lines” video girl shared a collage of images from her delivery with baby Sly. “In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!” she captioned the milestone pictures. A week later, the Sports Illustrated cover alum posted a snapshot of herself breast-feeding her child. “Beautiful boy,” she gushed on the photo.

Emily announced her pregnancy in a big way: In October 2020, she debuted her growing baby bump on a digital Vogue cover. She also penned a thoughtful essay on her pregnancy and even starred in a documentary short covering the first months of her pregnancy for the outlet.

The special video was directed by Girls creator and friend Lena Dunham. “I’ll cherish this video as long as I live,” Emily gushed about the footage via Instagram at the time. “I’m so grateful. You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.”

In her essay, the new mom revealed she wanted to let her child decide their sex when they felt ready. “I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way,” she wrote at the time. “Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control.”

“I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be,” the Gone Girl actress added. “But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

