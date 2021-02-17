Modern mama! Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski shared a sneak peek photo of baby No. 1‘s nursery and crib on Monday, February 15 via her Instagram Stories.

In the snapshot, the 29-year-old showed off a see-through crib made of what appeared to be Lucite. Next to the bassinet, which was already filled with a mattress and a blanket, sat a huge bunch of gold balloons. It seems the model acquired the celebratory inflatables from her baby shower, which was thrown for her over Valentine’s Day weekend by a few close friends.

The Gone Girl star and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, got married in a small courthouse ceremony in New York City in February 2018. In October 2020, the Inamorata founder revealed her pregnancy alongside a digital Vogue cover on which she debuted her growing baby bump.

At the same time the cover dropped, the San Diego native also premiered a special home video of the first few months of her pregnancy, directed by Girls creator and friend Lena Dunham. “I’ll cherish this video as long as I live … I’m so grateful,” she gushed on Instagram at the time. “You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.”

Emily and Sebastian, 40, have decided not to disclose the sex of their first child, but the actress told Vogue she has an “instinct” that she’s carrying a boy.

“I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control,” the A-lister wrote in an essay published in Vogue at the time she announced her pregnancy. “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

Though she’s clearly loving becoming a mother, Emily hasn’t shied away from how strange pregnancy can be physically. “It’s [pretty] weird to have your body change so much in a matter of months,” she asserted via her Instagram Story in January 2021. “But I’ve found I have a whole new appreciation for what my body can do and what is beautiful and I’m gonna celebrate it on here when I feel like it.”