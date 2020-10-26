Congrats! Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the model announced on Monday, October 26.

“Grateful and growing,” the 29-year-old Inamorata creator shared on Instagram along with her latest Vogue cover, which features her growing baby bump. She also posted an artsy video directed by Lena Dunham that showed her pregnancy thus far.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

“I’ll cherish this video as long as I live … I’m so grateful,” Emily gushed. “You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.”

She has not confirmed the sex of her unborn baby. However, Emily noted in her article for Vogue, which was published the same day she announced her baby news, that she has an “instinct” she’s carrying a boy, despite having “apprehensions” about raising a son.

“I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control,” she penned. “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

The experience has been completely unique, and the Welcome Home actress has felt particularly reflective over her pregnancy and her relationship with Sebastian.

“My husband likes to say that ‘we’re pregnant,’” she explained. “I tell him that while the sentiment is sweet, it’s not entirely true. I resent that his entire family’s DNA is inside of me but that my DNA is not inside him. ‘It just seems unfair,’ I say, and we both laugh.”

She continued, “Pregnancy is innately lonely; it’s something a woman does by herself … No matter what her circumstances may be. Despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies, I am ultimately alone with my body in this experience. There is no one to feel it with me.”



We can’t wait to see more of Emily’s pregnancy!