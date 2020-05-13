A space to die for! Emily Ratajkowski showed off the bright and colorful interior decor inside her California home and revealed her favorite piece of art while doing a quarantine Q&A session with fans. Turns out, the most coveted canvas she owns hangs right above the bed she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model, 28, and her film producer husband moved into their $2 million Los Angeles abode in May 2018, three months after their courthouse wedding in New York City. Emily and the 38-year-old also own an apartment in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.

Emily revealed she really enjoyed marrying her man during a quiet ceremony with the most important people in her life. “What was nice about City Hall was it was just for us, it was with our close friends,” she told Ashley Graham on her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast in November 2019. “I put on a Zara suit and a funny hat I had custom made and we just went down there and it was a real private moment for us. And no one found out about it until the afternoon when I got a call from my publicist being like, ‘Hello?’”

She also explained how she knew Sebo was the man she wanted to settle down with for good. “Because I love him so much and he scares me a lot, which I think is also a way that you know,” Em divulged. “Because if you’re scared of someone and also love them, that means the love is real big because you’re putting away your own fears to be with someone. And we just knew. There was sort of a moment of, ‘We’re gonna make a family,’ just us two, I’m not talking about kids. A partnership.”

Emily’s BFF Josh Ostrovsky, a.k.a. The Fat Jewish told Life & Style exclusively communication is the key to his friend’s incredible marriage. “They have complete openness. They share their deepest dreams, fears, ideas, and feelings without fear of rejection,” the 38-year-old explained. “That level of communication is the secret to lasting love.”

