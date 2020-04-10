Looks like these two are having a ~sexy~ quarantine! Model Emily Ratajkowski shared a steamy selfie in bed with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on Instagram on April 9 — and needless to say, these two are totally #MarriageGoals.

In the captionless post, the brunette beauty, 28, could be seen straddling her hubby, 32, as they lay in bed together in sweatpants. Their beloved dog, Colombo, also made an appearance in the pic, relaxing next to his mom and dad. There was even a glass of wine on the bedside table next to the couple … so it seems as though self-isolation has been relaxing for the pair.

Unsurprisingly, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to gush over the “Blurred Lines” babe and her beau. “Your man is so lucky,” one user wrote, while another chimed in, “How I’m trying to be.” Another follower seemed to catch onto the mood of the moment. “OMG, are you guys gonna smash?!” LOL. “That’s love,” one fan gushed.

The actress also did a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories a few hours prior — and she made sure to gush over the two most important men in her life as much as possible. When a fan asked what her “top priority” in life was at the moment, she simply included a cute photo of Sebo and their pup on their bed.

In another post, one user asked if she believed in “The One” or “just two people who want to make it work.” The stunning starlet chose the latter, writing her response over a photo of herself and her man snuggling on a lounge chair in the summer.

That being said, Emily has spoken about why she thinks Sebastian is the best partner possible for her. “Because I love him so much and he scares me a lot, which I think is also a way that you know,” she told Ashley Graham during her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast in November 2019.

“Because if you’re scared of someone and also love them, that means the love is real big because you’re putting away your own fears to be with someone,” she continued. “And we just knew. There was sort of a moment of, ‘We’re gonna make a family,’ just us two, I’m not talking about kids. A partnership.”