Two years and going strong! Model Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram Stories and feed to celebrate her second wedding anniversary with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on February 23. The 28-year-old commemorated the milestone moment by sharing rare photos and videos from their intimate courthouse wedding in 2018.

“[Two] years. 2. 23. 18,” the brunette beauty captioned a photo of the couple on her Stories. She then posted a video clip of her hubby, 32, carrying her. “We went down to the courthouse,” she wrote over the vid. “Love you more every year,” she captioned a black and white image of the couple almost kissing after they tied the knot officially.

On her feed, she shared a trio of snapshots from the big day — and even a video of the big moment when the couple kissed as man and wife for the very first time. “10/10 would marry again ([and] again [and] again [and] again),” she captioned the emotional clip.

Plus, the actress also gave her followers a taste of how she and her film producer partner are spending their anniversary together. “[Two] years of marriage! ILYSM husband,” she captioned a sweet table set-up. “Arrived right at midnight in Milano. My favorite wine, my favorite flowers.” Too cute!

Emily spoke about how much she loved having a small intimate ceremony on pal Ashley Graham‘s podcast back in November 2019. “I don’t know, it was very nice. When people talk about weddings, like I have so many friends who have gotten married and whatever, they’re like, I’m so stressed, how am I gonna, you know, see everyone and after the wedding they’re like, ‘It was cool, right? I didn’t have fun,’” she explained.

“So what was nice about City Hall was it was just for us, it was with our close friends,” she continued. “I put on a Zara suit and a funny hat I had custom made and we just went down there and it was a real private moment for us. And no one found out about it until the afternoon when I got a call from my publicist being like, ‘Hello?’”

She also talked about how she knew her man was the person she wanted to spend her life with. “Because I love him so much and he scares me a lot, which I think is also a way that you know,” she revealed. “Because if you’re scared of someone and also love them, that means the love is real big because you’re putting away your own fears to be with someone. And we just knew. There was sort of a moment of, ‘We’re gonna make a family,’ just us two, I’m not talking about kids. A partnership.”

