Gorgeous space! Emily Ratajkowski showed off bits and pieces of her airy California home, which she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple moved into their West Coast digs in May 2018, just three months after they got married. The cozy $2 million home is definitely an art lover’s dream with an eclectic collection of furniture and great pieces in every corner.

Emily loves her west coast home and shows it off frequently. In every room of the house, there is a lot to take in, and we love how their distinct taste combines color and coziness.

The Mr. and Mrs. have large patterned rugs laid out over the light wood floors in their living, where a red armchair is perched in the corner. However, the mint green couch is definitely the focal point. Somehow, all the bold hues and patterns work together perfectly. Their walls also feature many cool paintings.

It’s obvious that the A-listers appreciate beautiful, yet functional, spaces. Instead of the open floor plan, which is very popular at the moment, the main living area appears to be split in two. One half surrounds a fireplace and looks perfect for curling up with a book or enjoying the view from one of the many large windows. The other side has their television — celebs are just like us, after all — but the patterned rug and funky red sofa keeps with the theme of the house.

The movie producer and model also reside in an apartment in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, but they seemingly enjoy their sprawling Cali home when the weather cools down on the East Coast.

Luckily, their sweet pup Colombo seems to be happy in both places. The brunette babe always has their pet by her side no matter where she goes. She exclusively gushed to Life & Style about what she loves about him. “Oh my God, everything! Like his face in the morning, his paws, they’re so beautiful!” she said during the New York special screening for her new movie, Lying & Stealing, on June 17.

She’s had a cheeky sense of humor about the adorable dog since adopting him in May 2019. “Everyone out here having babies (Kim, Megan, Amy) but we got a new special guy ourselves. It’s a boy! Meet Colombo,” the model wrote to on Instagram to announce his “arrival” into their lives. Their family is expanding again because Emily announced in October 2020 she is pregnant with baby No. 1.

Emily, Sebastian and Colombo are living their best lives! Keep scrolling to see photos of their gorgeous California home.