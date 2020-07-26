It’s official: Gigi Hadid has the cutest celebrity home out there. The pregnant model showed off gorgeous photos of her NYC apartment’s brand new makeover on July 25 — and we’re obsessed with the boho chic decor.

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot. Of course, it all came together right before quarantining out of the city,” the 25-year-old captioned a photoset of images of her NoHo dwelling on Instagram. “But I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy.”

She also noted her mother, Yolanda Hadid, was a big part of the process and called her “the greatest homemaking sounding board I could ask for.” Gigi added, “She called me crazy when required.”

The Vogue cover girl owns two units in her downtown Manhattan apartment building, according to the New York Post. Her first apartment in the residency was purchased in 2015 for nearly $4 million. The unit has two bedrooms and two and a half baths, with a chef’s kitchen.

Her second space boasts three bedrooms and three and a half baths, along with a private terrace with a fire pit, a grill, and even an outdoor refrigerator. Gigi bought the $5.82 million townhouse in December 2018 — and it seems to be the unit she redecorated, as her first apartment is only one story.

Her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, has been spotted at the apartment building many times over the years, both with and without the Los Angeles native, so it seems the former One Direction member, 27, also lives in the unit with her.

However, at the moment, the soon-to-be parents are quarantining at Gigi’s family’s Pennsylvania farm with her mom and younger sister Bella Hadid. “She’s super blessed and likes how the lockdown has forced her to make this special time more personal,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively. We can’t wait for Gigi and Zayn to bring their new arrival to NYC!

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Gigi’s stunning NYC apartment makeover.