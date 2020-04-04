Can you say “couple goals?” Model Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share a nearly naked selfie with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on April 3 — and believe it or not, the steamy photo actually represents a milestone for the happily married pair.

“This is not what our quarantine looks like (we’re mostly in sweats and hoodies),” the 28-year-old bombshell assured in the caption. “But since I posted this during my [Q&A], why not post it here? This was about [six] months after we got married, summer ‘18.” She also added a white heart emoji to represent their love. So sweet.

In the pic, the film producer knelt behind his nude wife, wrapping his arms around her lower torso and hips. Needless to say, several of EmRata’s celeb friends took to the comments section to gush over the steamy snap. “Insane,” fellow model Bella Hadid wrote, while Hailey Bieber added a heart-eyed emoji. “Yes,” Kendall Jenner raved on the pic, before The Weeknd noted, “Sebo!”

The same night, the brunette beauty did a lengthy Q&A on her Instagram Stories to keep herself busy amid quarantine due to coronavirus concerns and also shared the pic there. But one of the best insights into her relationship with Seb came from a political question a fan asked during the session.

“Does your husband have the same political views as you do?” the user asked. “I’d like to think I’ve influenced him a bit,” Emily replied, adding a smiley face. “We don’t agree on anything ….” Considering how vocal the starlet is about politics, it’s interesting to hear that she and her man have disagreements in that area.

It really goes to show that marriage is work — and that even you and your soulmate will have a few feuds over the course of your bond. But you’ll get over it together. “COMMUNICATION!” Emily said of how she and her man deal with conflict during an Instagram Q&A on March 19. “Remembering we’re ultimately on each other’s sides and trusting each other.”

Besides, there’s too much to love (especially about Sebo) not to kiss and make up. “His heart, his work ethic, the way he pushes himself to grow,” Emily told a fan what she loves most about her hubby during the same session. Ah, these cuties!