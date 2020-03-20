It’s the key! Model Emily Ratajkowski revealed how she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, deal with conflict during an Instagram Story Q&A session on March 19. Her answer is probably unsurprising to anyone in a serious and committed relationship — and with two years of marriage under their belt, it seems to work wonders for the A-list couple.

“COMMUNICATION!” the 28-year-old wrote over a photo of the couple smiling in a diner booth. “Remembering we’re ultimately on each other’s sides and trusting each other.” And that’s some relationship tea right there.

Plus, the brunette beauty gushed over her man after a fan asked her to list three things she loved about the film producer. “His heart, his work ethic, the way he pushes himself to grow,” the “Blurred Lines” babe wrote over a photo of her husband hugging her at an event for her brand, Inamorata.

EmRata is no stranger to flaunting her sweet connection with the 32-year-old Safdie Brothers collaborator. In fact, she told fellow model and close pal Ashley Graham how she knew ~Sebo~ was “The One” during an episode of Ash’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast.

“Because I love him so much and he scares me a lot, which I think is also a way that you know,” Emily gushed in November 2019. “Because if you’re scared of someone and also love them, that means the love is real big because you’re putting away your own fears to be with someone. And we just knew. There was sort of a moment of, ‘We’re gonna make a family,’ just us two, I’m not talking about kids. A partnership.”

She even spoke about originally not being the marrying type … but after realizing how deep the bond could go, something changed in her. “There’s this level of commitment, a deal you’ve made that’s just really powerful,” she explained of the union. “And beautiful. It’s there and you work for it and it’s fun and it’s hard. It’s just living, man.”

At the end of the day, it seems like these two lovebirds are total pros at being married. Thanks for the tips, girl — we appreciate it!