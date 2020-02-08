Date night out! Model Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were spotted attending the WME pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on February 7 — and needless to say, the adorable couple continues to be one of our favorite celebs duos.

Plus, they’re pretty fashionable, too. EmRata, 28, was decked out in a cognac-colored leather coat with a long, black strapless bodycon dress underneath. She paired the ‘fit with a set of strappy heels and definitely nailed it. Her hubby, 32, went the opposite route and opted for a more casual look in all white with a sweatshirt by indie designers Online Ceramics.

It’s no surprise to see the brunette beauty rocking such a form-fitting look — in fact, her killer bod is basically her signature at this point in her career. But, interestingly enough, she recently had some introspective thoughts about how that image has affected her throughout her adolescence and adult life.

“I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now I’m a little sad it exists at all,” she captioned a photo of her younger self on Instagram on January 5. “I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body.”

But she definitely can acknowledge how much her confidence has helped her succeed in the industry. “All of that said, I do still feel like I’ve been empowered through my body and my sexuality via modeling and platforms like Instagram,” she added. “Luckily I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than ‘sexiness,’ but if you’re a 14-year-old girl reading this, don’t worry about any of that for now.”

